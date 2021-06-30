Ancora Corporate Training Launches New Website

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Corporate Training (Ancora), a leader in the field of corporate and career-based training, is proud to announce the launch of its new website (www.ancoracorporatetraining.com). With its modern, streamlined design, the site offers a more engaging user experience and further establishes Ancora Corporate Training as its own separate and distinct brand from Ancora Education, its parent company.

Ancora Corporate Training offers a variety of Professional Trade programs, including welding.

The new site provides a dedicated forum for Ancora to showcase the latest services, news, and information that is of interest to Ancora's clients and prospects. "We are so excited to unveil Ancora Corporate Training's new online home," said Michael Zawisky, President and CEO of Ancora Education. "At the start of the redesign process, we knew we wanted something that spoke directly to Ancora Corporate Training's audience presented in an elegant and intuitive interface. Over the last two years, Ancora Corporate Training has grown beyond our wildest expectations, and establishing this site separate from the main Ancora Education web presence is a crucial step as we continue to grow and increase our market visibility."

Ancora retained LaneTerralever, a globally recognized digital marketing powerhouse, to develop a site that better positions Ancora to serve their clients as well as attracting new business. "It was a pleasure to work with the Ancora Marketing Team again," said Savannah Cook, Senior Account Manager at LaneTerralever. "Our primary goal was developing a website for Ancora that did a better job speaking to the industries they are currently serving, as well as future-proofing the site as Ancora expands into new verticals. The design now plays a much larger role in prospect engagement than in its prior iteration, while still keeping focus on delivering a clean, accessible experience for users."

"Once again, Ancora's Marketing Team, in partnership with LaneTerralever, has knocked it out of the park," said Bill Nance, Ancora's Chief Operating Officer. "Together, they've given us a site that more closely aligns Ancora's public image with our vision for growth in the corporate training vertical. Companies are eager to partner with training firms that are both reliable and professional, and our new site helps solidify Ancora's growing reputation of delivering exceptional training programs tailored to individual client needs."

Based in Arlington, Texas, Ancora Corporate Training is quickly becoming a dominant player in the corporate training marketplace. Since January 2019, Ancora has partnered with community colleges, government agencies, and Fortune 100 corporations to provide training to thousands of individuals.

ABOUT ANCORA CORPORATE TRAINING

Ancora Corporate Training is a division of Ancora Education, a Texas-based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education owned brands specialize in allied health, wellness, nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

www.ancoracorporatetraining.com

SOURCE Anacora Corporate Training