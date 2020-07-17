Ancora Education Launches Free, Online HVAC Course To Fight COVID-19

"Essential workers and frontline heroes like HVAC Technicians need additional tools to keep themselves safe and combat the spread of COVID-19," said Ancora CEO, Michael Zawisky. "We hope that these courses and our investment in the professional development of participating techs will help flatten the curve and mitigate the unwanted spread of COVID-19 across the state of Texas."

This free, online, and self-paced course is intended for HVAC professionals covering four important areas of focus: Understanding Pathogens, Safety & Personal Protection, Human Engineering Strategies, and Industry-Recommended Techniques. These techniques include controlling exhaust ventilation, managing temperature, and humidity, advanced air filtration, and improving airflow.

"With this course, HVAC professionals will be able to expand their awareness and the level of service and understanding they provide their clients," said Keith DeMell, Senior Director of Program Delivery. "Participants will re-examine personal safety techniques, gain an enhanced understanding of what pathogens are, and what can affect them, as well as review the recommended industry guidelines from industry associations, and the CDC."

For more information on the course and to pre-register, visit www.ancoraeducation.com/hvac .

ABOUT ANCORA EDUCATION

Ancora Education is a Hurst, Texas, based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education specializes in allied health, wellness, nursing, software development and IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security and legal trades, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

In addition, Ancora's Corporate Training division provides workforce development solutions - big and small - for a wide range of companies across the United States. Utilizing Lyo, it's revolutionary learning management platform, Ancora Corporate Training lives at the cutting edge in its approach to training, skill development, and learning at more than 50 locations around the country and online. As a partner, Ancora Corporate Training works in the communities we serve allowing it to identify and respond to emerging opportunities to better support our clients and partners through relevant and superior training that meets the moment. For more information about Ancora Corporate Training, visit https://www.ancoraeducation.com/ancora-corporate-training

