Global Gas Phase Filtration Market By Type (Granular Activated Carbon, Impregnated Activated Carbon, Others.), By Filter Media (Activated Carbon, Potassium Permanganate, Others), By End Use Industry (Pulp & Paper, Wastewater Treatment & Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024





Global gas phase filtration market stood at around $ 1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $ 1.5 billion by 2024, on account of increasing demand for gas phase filtration across various industries for the removal of odor and harmful gases. In addition, growth in the global gas phase filtration market can be attributed to the proactive implementation of stringent norms across the globe regarding indoor air quality in manufacturing facilities. Rising health awareness, robust growth of wastewater treatment industry and increasing demand for gas phase filters to resist corrosion in microelectronics industry are some of the other factors expected to fuel the global gas phase filtration market through 2024.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To outline, classify and estimate the global gas phase filtration market on the basis of type, filter media, end user industry and regional distribution.

• To study and forecast the global market size of gas phase filtration market.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the global gas phase filtration market into five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America.

• To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the global gas phase filtration market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the global gas phase filtration market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new entrants in the global gas phase filtration market.

• To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of gas phase filters worldwide.

Some of the major players in global gas phase filtration market are AAF Flanders, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, Inc., Camfil Farr, Purafil, Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation), Clarcor Inc. (Parker Hannifin Corporation), Dafco Filtration Group, Pure Air Filtration, LLC, Koch Filter Corporation (Jhonson Controls), and MayAir Group plc, among others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading gas phase filter manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key products, manufacturing plant locations, prices of products and competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include those manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the type, filter media, end user industries, distribution network and regional presence of all major gas phase filtration manufacturers across the globe.



The analyst calculated the size for global gas phase filtration market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein manufacturers' value sales data for standard types (Gas Phase Filters with Granular Activated Carbon, Gas Phase Filters with Impregnated Activated Carbon, Gas Phase Filters with other Impregnated Media and Others) was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources, secondary source directories, databases, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations, financial reports, association reports were also analyzed by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Gas phase filter manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Trade associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to gas phase filtration

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as gas phase filtration manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to identify which market segments should be targeted in the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global gas phase filtration market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Gas Phase Filters with Granular Activated Carbon

o Gas Phase Filters with Impregnated Activated Carbon

o Gas Phase Filters with Other Impregnated Media

o Others

• Market, by Filter Media:

o Activated Carbon

o Potassium Permanganate

o Others

• Market, by End User Industry:

o Airport

o Commercial Buildings

o Data Center

o Education

o Healthcare

o Hospitality

o Museums/Archives

o Water/Wastewater Facilities

o Pulp and Paper

o Petrochemical (Oil & Gas)

o Specialty Chemical and Gas

o Metals and Mining

o Semiconductor & Disk/Display

o Consumer Air Purifiers

o Others

• Market, by Geography:

o North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Kuwait

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Rest of South America



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global gas phase filtration market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major countries.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Customer Profiling

• List of current major suppliers and customers of gas phase filtration



