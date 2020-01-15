And the Award for Gold Standard Female Healthcare Goes to … Peezy Midstream Takes Center Stage on Hollywood's Biggest Night

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forte Medical's Peezy Midstream will be one of the most unusual gifts ever included in the fabulous swag bags* that are independently gifted to Oscar® nominees in the major acting and directing categories - and it will also be one of the most important for the health of women in America.

Forte Medical launches pioneering urine collection device that improves early accurate diagnosis of urinary tract infections

This gift to Hollywood's biggest stars may even save lives by drawing attention to the suffering of women around the world with urinary tract infections (UTIs) that often go undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or inaccurately treated because of hit-or-miss urine sample collection.

Peezy Midstream devices will be given to the 25 acting and director nominees and will include information on how women can learn more about one of the biggest hidden issues in women's healthcare.

Any woman who has suffered from a UTI - about seven million females a year in the USA - knows just how miserable it is and how difficult it can be to treat. UTI is the most common reason for emergency department visits and high rates of unplanned hospital admissions.

Happily, gold standard Peezy Midstream, designed by primary care physician Dr. Vincent Forte, has arrived to help clean up this mess.

"Urine is the window into your health. It's the most common routine diagnostic procedure in medicine, yet there is no protocol for its collection. We want to change the hearts and minds of policymakers and put this right," said Giovanna Forte, CEO of Forte Medical, the London-based company behind Peezy Midstream.

Forte is opening a satellite office in Irvine, California, with the cooperation of the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce, where a focus on MedTech and HealthTech has led to unprecedented help and welcome.

"Recurrent urinary tract infection is a huge problem," said Melissa Kramer, founder of Live UTI Free. "Strong evidence shows that the standard UTI test is highly inaccurate and this must be acknowledged. The move by Peezy Midstream to improve one crucial part of the equation is very welcome."

For more information or if you or a loved one suffers from recurrent UTI and you want answers, find out more here.

Peezy Midstream is available in the USA exclusively with Owen Mumford by contacting us.info@owenmumford.com or 1-800-421-6936.

Media Contact:

David Gardner

david@davidgardnermedia.com

London: +44 7864 042286

Los Angeles: +1 310 433 2392

*The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these Gift Bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets want there to be any association in the media between the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.

Related Files

PeezyKit_lowres.jpg

Related Images

peezy-midstream.jpg

Peezy Midstream

Forte Medical launches pioneering urine collection device that improves early accurate diagnosis of urinary tract infections

Related Links

Live UTI Free

Forte Medical

SOURCE Forte Medical