And The Winner Is... The Canon ME20F-SH As A Recipient Of The 2020 Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company Canon Inc. will be recognized at the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards for the ME20F-SH Ultra-High Sensitivity Full-HD Camera. Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), the Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards honor development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognize companies, organizations and individuals for breakthroughs in technology that have a significant effect on television engineering. The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards will be presented on April 19th, 2020, during NAB 2020 in Las Vegas.

"We are grateful to receive this esteemed recognition for our revolutionary ME20F-SH camera," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO, Canon U.S.A. "This marks Canon's fifth Emmy, an accomplishment we are immensely proud of. This award is a testament to the company's commitment and vision for developing imaging tools that help creative professionals see what was previously considered impossible."

Canon's remarkable ME20F-SH is a multi-purpose camera that can achieve ISO sensitivity of over 4,000,000 and employs an enhanced version of a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor for Full HD video. Its compact, modular body design allows easy custom configurations for diverse usage scenarios. Since its introduction in July of 2015, this unique camera has been used by visionary cinematographers and productions such as National Geographic's groundbreaking Earth Live broadcast in 2017. The program aired live video from remote wilderness sites around the world, utilizing the ME20F-SH for the nighttime locations to capture images of nocturnal creatures that would have otherwise gone unseen. While capturing video in extreme low-light conditions often requires the use of infrared illumination (a technique that only yields video in monochrome), the ME20F-SH camera achieves impressive high-sensitivity performance enabling the capture of color Full HD video with reduced noise in low-light conditions without the need for infrared illumination.

The ME20F-SH employs an EF mount, allowing users to make use of the Company's extensive lineup of interchangeable EF lenses. By letting users select the ideal lens based on their shooting or application requirements, taking into consideration such factors as angle of view and level of brightness, this multi-purpose camera facilitates a wide spectrum of imaging possibilities.

For more information about Canon ME20F-SH Ultra-High Sensitivity Full-HD Camera, please visit, usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

