Andax Introduces Its Latest Innovation - Transformer Containment Pallet™

The TCP is constructed of heavy-duty, puncture-resistant material with a super absorbent inner core. Engineered with four interior anchor points on the pallet and two 10,000-pound ratchet straps to secure the load, the flexible containment system creates a liquid-tight enclosure. The TCP can then be safely lifted, moved or stored using the integrated pallet.

TCPs are available exclusively through Andax Industries Authorized Distributors. Two sizes are available and can contain loads up to 1,219 pounds with a UN 51H/Z/*/USA/+AA9998/0/553 rating.

For more information and to find a distributor near you, visit https://www.transformercontainmentpallet.com or contact Andax Customer Service by calling 1-800-999-1358.

About Andax Industries LLC

Founded in 1977, Andax Industries designs, engineers and manufactures customer-driven and industry-leading innovations in leak and spill control and secondary containment.

