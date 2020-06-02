ANDE Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of The Andersons, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of The Andersons, Inc. ("Andersons" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ANDE). Investors who purchased Andersons securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ande.

The investigation concerns whether Andersons and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 14, 2020, media outlets reported the filing of a lawsuit against Andersons in Ohio state court by Talmadge Crossing LLC ("Talmadge Crossing"), a limited liability company used by a Toledo, Ohio developer. Specifically, Talmadge Crossing's lawsuit alleges that Andersons or its agents removed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fixtures and materials from the site of a former Andersons store in West Toledo, Ohio after Talmadge Crossing purchased the property, causing Talmadge Crossing "damages in excess of $500,000." On this news, Andersons' stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 8.03%, to close at $11.34 per share on May 15, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Andersons shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ande. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

