ANDE Launches Rapid DNA Booking Management Solution - First in Industry to Receive FBI Approval for Use in Booking Stations

"ANDE Launches Rapid DNA Booking Solution - First to Receive FBI Approval"

The ANDE 6C Series G Rapid DNA instrument;

The ANDE A-Chip capable of processing 5 buccal swabs simultaneously;

The ANDE Smart Swab with its built-in closed loop tracking;

An interface that seamlessly integrates the ANDE 6C Series G Rapid DNA instrument with the Livescan terminals currently used in booking stations across the country;

A complete set of software tools for the management of data, performance controls, consumable inventory and administrative oversight;

A comprehensive training certification for booking agency personnel.

The ANDE Booking Management product suite is built specifically for the booking station environment:

It is designed to seamlessly integrate into the existing flows within the booking stations so as not to disrupt the efficient movement of offenders through the booking process;

It integrates seamlessly with Livescan;

The ANDE 6C Series G is ruggedized and has a simple user interface that requires minimal training and no specialized scientific experience to operate;

Consumables do not require any special handling or refrigeration and are stable at room temperature;

Software tools provide operator, administrative and oversight users with tools that simplify compliance with FBI guidelines.

Retired Chief of Police, Chris Moore commented, "As one of the original members of the Rapid DNA Task Force, "I am thrilled to see that the FBI has approved the first NDIS certified Rapid DNA instrument for booking identification. The deployment of ANDE Rapid DNA in booking will help quickly identify offenders and will significantly reduce victimization as this initiative expands across the country."

John Sims, ANDE's Chief Operating Officer said, "ANDE's mission is to help make the world a safer place. We have been privileged to be able to work with the FBI through the approval process and now we can enable booking agencies across the country to take advantage of our technology to help make our communities more secure."

The ANDE Rapid DNA identification system is a scientifically validated technology that generates up to 5 DNA ID's simultaneously in approximately 90 minutes. The DNA ID is based on the 20 FBI CODIS loci that uniquely identify a human being, but these fragments reveal no information about an individual's appearance, medical or behavioral characteristics. This level of anonymity respects privacy and removes human bias from the process, thereby ensuring objective information is made available to inform investigations, identify suspects, and exonerate the innocent.

ANDE's technology is being leveraged around the globe in a variety of use cases spanning arrestee bookings, border security enforcement, human trafficking, missing person identifications, sex crimes, and disaster victim identification. ANDE's proven technology was used in California to identify the victims of the tragic 2018 Camp Fire, as well as the 2019 Conception boat fire off the coast of Southern California.

About ANDE Corporation

ANDE is the global leader in Rapid DNA. With a mission to use Rapid DNA to create a safer world, ANDE's pioneering work is having major impacts in a wide range of law enforcement, military, and disaster victim identification applications in the U.S. and internationally. ANDE was founded in 2004 and has offices in Longmont, CO; Waltham, MA; and Washington, D.C. For more information about the ANDE Rapid DNA Identification System, please visit ANDE.com. ANDE® and ANDE RAPID DNA™ are registered trademarks of ANDE Corporation.

