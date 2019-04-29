Andeavor Logistics Announces Quarterly Distribution

FINDLAY, Ohio, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) announced today the declaration of its quarterly cash distribution for the first quarter 2019 of $1.03 per limited partnership unit, or $4.12 on an annualized basis. The distribution is unchanged from the prior quarter and will be paid on May 15, 2019, to common unitholders of record as of May 9, 2019.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100 percent of Andeavor Logistics LP's distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Andeavor Logistics LP's distributions to non-United States investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Andeavor Logistics LP

Andeavor Logistics LP is a fee-based, full-service, diversified midstream logistics company, with integrated assets across the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. Andeavor Logistics operates through three business segments: Terminalling and Transportation, Gathering and Processing and Wholesale. The Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of marine terminals, refined product truck terminals, rail terminals, dedicated storage facilities and transportation pipelines. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of crude oil gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas gathering pipelines, processing facilities and fractionation facilities. The Wholesale segment consists of a fee-based fuel wholesale business. Andeavor Logistics is a Delaware limited partnership headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

