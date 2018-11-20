Anders Lindqvist New President and CEO of Mycronic

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic's Board of Directors has appointed Anders Lindqvist as new President and CEO of Mycronic. His most recent position was at Piab Group, where he has been CEO since 2013. Anders also has more than 20 years of experience from a number of international managerial positions at Atlas Copco and is originally a mechanical engineer with additional studies in marketing from the University of California. Anders Lindqvist will take up his new position as President and CEO of Mycronic not later than the second quarter of 2019 and will replace Lena Olving, who is retiring.

"I am delighted to accept the position as CEO of Mycronic. It is a highly interesting and exciting company in an expanding market. My background and experience of running growth companies in technology-based industry will enable me to make a substantial contribution to the future development of Mycronic," says Anders Lindqvist.

"I am very pleased that Anders Lindqvist is now to become CEO of Mycronic. Anders, like Lena Olving, has a broad international experience which is an important factor when Mycronic continues to build its global market position. At the same time as I welcome Anders, I wish to convey Mycronic's and the Board's warm thanks to Lena Olving, whose valuable contribution has been crucial for Mycronic's development since 2013. In all respects, Mycronic is today a stronger company compared with a few years ago, with a solid platform for continued growth," says Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Board of Mycronic.

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Tigerschiöld

Chairman of the Board

e-mail: patrik.tigerschiold@bure.se

Tobias Bülow

Director IR and Corporate Communications

Tel: +46-734-018-216,

e-mail: tobias.bulow@mycronic.com

Mycronic is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted through the agency of the above contacts for publication on December 4, 2018 at 08:30 a.m. (CET).

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and the USA. Mycronic (MYCR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

