Andersen at AIA: Windows and Doors for Any Design

Andersen offers architects endless possibilities through an unparalleled product portfolio and the services and resources customers expect. Andersen product experts will be available at the conference to discuss the company's expansive, on-trend and highly customizable portfolio, including:

New and innovative Andersen® Easy Connect Joining System for A-Series windows and previewing reinforced mulling on Andersen 100 Series windows, showcasing the unlimited design potential of this joining technology. Experience hands-on demonstrations with Andersen product experts and learn how the Easy Connect joining system allows smaller combinations to be joined together as you install them into the rough opening, enabling new design opportunities and reducing the number of installers needed up to 50 percent**

Andersen product specifications available in both CSI MasterFormat and AIA MasterSpec, providing architects greater ability to specify more exact needs for their projects



Manually optimized 2D CAD content resulting in lightweight files with clean and crisp appearance



Identical 2D CAD and PDF content allowing for better communication between manufacturer, dealer, contractor and architect



Among the most dynamic and configurable Revit Families available, creating an ease of integration with Andersen's highly customizable products

"Andersen products and services help architects bring design dreams to life," said Grant Davis, vice president and general manager of Andersen's Residential and Commercial Pro Division. "Together, we create beautiful, durable architecture that contributes to a better built world."

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 8,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

"ENERGY STAR" is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. "Andersen" and all other marks where denoted are trademarks of Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries.

* 2018 U.S. Homeowner Brand Study of Andersen and Renewal by Andersen brands vs. competitive brands. 2018 U.S. Residential Contractor and Builder study of Andersen brand vs. competitive brands.

**69% of 156 builders/general contractors in a 2018 survey said they could reduce the number of installers by half using the Easy Connect Joining System when comparing the installation of a 12' wide x 8' high pre-assembled window combination unit with four (4) 3' wide x 8' high window combination units.

