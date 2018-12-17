Andersen Corporation Distributes $19.4 Million in Annual Profit Sharing

"Andersen has been an industry leader for 115 years because of our 'All Together' commitment to delighting our customers at every touchpoint and being a special place to work," said Andersen Corporation Chairman and CEO Jay Lund. "Profit sharing is one way we recognize the talented and passionate employees who contribute to our vision that everyone benefits from their association with Andersen."

Andersen's tradition of profit sharing dates back to 1914. The current program rewards each eligible employee equally, with the payout amount based on the company's earnings.

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 8,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersencorporation.com.

