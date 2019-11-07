Andersen Corporation Recognized as a Yellow Ribbon Company for Commitment to Veterans, Service Members and Military Families

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a comprehensive program that creates awareness to connect service members and their families with community support, training, services and resources. To earn the Yellow Ribbon Company recognition, Andersen put forth a rigorous action plan stating how it will build programs and leverage existing support activities for employee service members, veterans and military families.

"At Andersen, we believe in working all together to make our company and our communities stronger. It's a privilege to join the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon program as an ardent supporter of veterans and military personnel who have dedicated their lives to selflessly serving our country," said Jay Lund, chairman and CEO of Andersen Corporation. "We are proud of our employees who serve or have served in the military and we look forward to welcoming more service members and veterans to cultivate long careers with Andersen."

Additionally, on Wednesday Lund signed the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement, demonstrating the company's commitment to maintaining the strength and readiness of the Nation's Guard and Reserve units.

As part of its comprehensive plan, Andersen commits to new and continued programs that:

Hire, retain and support employees who serve in the reserves

Sponsor career events for people transitioning from active military duty to the civilian workforce

Create support plans for deployed employees and their families

Provide pay differential above legal requirements for employees who are active in the armed forces

Engage with veteran-owned businesses and work to include diversity in its supply chain

Focus on aiding veterans' support nonprofit organizations

"It's my honor to recognize Andersen Windows and Doors for their commitment to supporting servicemembers and their families by becoming a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon company," said Governor Tim Walz. "Our service members face unique challenges during and after deployment, and stable employment with supportive companies can make all the difference in easing those difficulties. Minnesota leads on supporting our servicemembers, veterans, and military families with the support of incredible partners like Andersen Windows."

Furthering its commitment, the company also announced a $25,000 grant from the Andersen Corporate Foundation to Youth Service Bureau in support of its new Military Family Support Program. This program is a direct response to needs identified by the Minnesota Army National Guard and Reserves to assist the families of deploying and returning service members with customized programs and practical solutions to mental health challenges and other obstacles faced by the families of soldiers before, during and after deployments.

The Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Proclamation Ceremony was also supported by Major General Johanna Clyborne, deputy adjutant general for the Minnesota National Guard, Annette Brechon Kuyper, director of military outreach for the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs, and Tom Simonet, chair of the ESGR-MN, a Department of Defense office.

Historical Andersen Military Stories

Andersen has been a longstanding supporter of our country's armed forces.

During World War I, under Fred Andersen's leadership, Andersen suspended normal business operations to produce more than 200,000 window frames for barracks and other military buildings. Employees also manufactured thousands of target frames used in gunnery practice. By 1918, the plant devoted its entire attention to the war effort, suspending normal business. Fred's sister, Mary "Molly" Andersen, also created the first American Field Service recreation camp for U.S. military nurses in Europe during the first World War.

During World War II, Andersen redesigned its Narroline® double-hung window to eliminate 97 percent of critical materials for the war effort, aptly naming it the Victory window. Andersen also contributed to the war efforts by producing wooden ammunition boxes. In recognition of these efforts, Andersen earned two prestigious Army-Navy "E" awards, an honor presented to companies whose production facilities achieved "Excellence in Production" ("E") of war equipment.

