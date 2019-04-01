Andersen Promotes LookOut For Kids® for National Window Safety Week

BAYPORT, Minn., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- April 1-7 is National Window Safety Week and Andersen Corporation is encouraging families to familiarize themselves with important window safety information. The LookOut For Kids® window safety program offers materials and tips to help educate homeowners and caregivers on how to keep their family and visitors safer from the risks of window falls or injuries in the home, and how they can use their windows for emergency escape and rescue purposes.

"As the weather warms up across the country, many of us look forward to spending time outside and letting the fresh air in by opening our windows. When opening windows, it's important to remember that an open window can present a potential fall danger to a child. Through the LookOut For Kids program, Andersen reminds parents and caregivers about steps they can take to help keep children safe," said Grant Davis, vice president and general manager of Andersen Corporation's Residential and Commercial Pro Division.

The LookOut For Kids program offers helpful dos and don'ts for window safety, including:

DO

Close and lock windows and doors when not needed for ventilation

Position beds and other furniture away from windows

Consider installing window opening control devices or window guards*

Make an emergency escape plan, and include a window as one of the escape routes

DON'T

Leave young children unsupervised around open windows

Depend on insect screens to keep children from falling out of windows

Paint, nail or seal windows shut. You must be able to easily open them for escape or rescue in the event of a fire in your home

Forget about window and door safety when making repairs to your home

For downloadable activities, tips and information about the LookOut For Kids program, please visit www.andersenwindows.com/windowsafety.

National Window Safety Week is a program of the Window Safety Task Force of the National Safety Council observed each year during the first full week in April.

*Select a window opening control device or window guard that complies with ASTM F2090

