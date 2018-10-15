Andersen Publishes Two Health Product Declarations for E-Series Windows

"Publishing a Health Product Declaration is an important step in Andersen's product transparency evolution," said Andersen product sustainability manager Jon Smieja. "Our company has a longstanding commitment to durability, energy efficiency and sustainable materials. These HPDs bolster our continued commitment to expand customer visibility into ingredient health and sourcing."

Developed by the Health Product Collaborative, an organization that provides a standardized approach to product ingredient transparency, HPDs act as a reporting tool to standardize the disclosure of all ingredients in a product. The tool allows specifiers to make informed decisions on product purchasing specific to sustainability and material health.

HPDs help building industry decision makers including architects, designers, builders and contractors evaluate products based on how they will impact a building's environment and its occupants.

Andersen's E-Series HPDs help provide LEED® material ingredients credits for customers pursuing LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) v4 without compromising design aesthetics. With Andersen's E-Series windows, customers have the freedom to custom-create the space they desire with colors, dramatic sizes, dynamic shapes and exotic woods.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 8,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersencorporation.com.

