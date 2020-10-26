Andersen Windows Expands Product Portfolio Creating More Options for Contemporary Design and Indoor/Outdoor Living

"We continue to see the rise in contemporary design with emphasis on products that offer customization options to help homeowners further express their home's unique design. These three new products from Andersen enable further personalization of the spaces people call home and create additional opportunities for indoor/outdoor living despite climate restrictions," said Grant Davis, vice president and general manager of Andersen's Residential and Commercial Pro Division.

A-Series Patio Doors with Blinds-Between-the-Glass Offer Privacy at Your Fingertips

Blinds-between-the-glass are now available on A-Series gliding and hinged inswing and outswing patio doors

Blinds are located between the panes of insulated glass, protected from dust and damage

Cordless design easily raises, lowers or tilts the blinds for the control of light and privacy

Blinds are available in slate gray or white and can be ordered with any exterior or interior finish offered on A-Series patio doors

Expanded Patio Door Hardware Offering in Black matches contemporary design

FSB® hinged door hardware is now available in a black anodized aluminum finish, in addition to a satin stainless-steel finish

FSB hardware features an iconic, modern design with clean lines and sleek finish and is available on Andersen® hinged patio doors, folding doors, pivot doors and entry doors

Tribeca® hardware for Andersen gliding and hinged patio doors, folding doors and entry doors is also available in a black finish, in addition to white and stone

Contemporary Coastal Folding Door Removes Boundaries.

When weather and performance are a concern, Andersen® folding doors are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions* and enable indoor/outdoor living.

PG upgrade option or impact glass options available

Hallmark certified rating for air, water and structural performance and NFRC certified

Narrow 3 11/16" panel profiles maximize light and view

Standard AAMA 2605 exterior finish offers long-lasting beauty

Corrosion-resistant, multi-point locking system secures the door firmly

To explore Andersen's full product portfolio, visit AndersenWindows.com.

*See your local code official for building code requirements in your area.

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 10,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

