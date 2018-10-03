Anderson Career Builder Institute Announces Two New Pre-Apprentice Programs Starting January 21, 2019

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Career Builder Institute (ACBI), a division of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air, announces the January 21 start for two new Pre-Apprentice Programs – 'Drain Anatomy' and 'HVAC Install' - for careers in residential plumbing, heating and air home services. Deadline for applications is January 2, 2019.

There is no cost for this program – tuition, uniforms and cost of instructional materials are included for a select number of successful applicants. In addition, students will earn $5500 ($11.50/hr) during the course of the 90-day program which runs five days a week (Monday thru Friday) including two days in the classroom/lab and three days in the field with experienced professionals/trainers. At the end of the 90-day program, students will have the opportunity to apply for full-time employment.

"A few years ago, we started to see a critical shortage of individuals applying for careers in the trades throughout the country as many in the industry are aging out and opting to retire. To address this need, we started the Anderson Career Builder Institute right here at Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air," said Mary Jean Anderson, Founder of ACBI and owner/president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air.

"What most people don't realize is that a career in the trades can be financially lucrative with top technicians easily earning six figures. It's a great career opportunity for both men and women, but key to that success is training, testing and certifications. We invest heavily in ongoing training for our current employees so ACBI is that first step designed to give us, as well as the students, a chance to determine their aptitude for a successful career," added Anderson.

The ideal applicant is someone who is a team player, humble, smart and hungry to excel. They must have a desire to learn, be career focused, detail oriented and physically able to carry out strenuous work tasks, as well as having a valid driver's license and clean driving record.

To apply online go to andersonpha.com/jobs and look for the Pre-Apprenticeship Paid 90-Day Program. Deadline is January 2, 2019.

Founded in March, 2018, Anderson Career Builder Institute is a specialized earn-while-you-learn trade school to train residential plumbers and HVAC technicians for rewarding careers in the home service industry.

