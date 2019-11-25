Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air Buys The Eco Plumbers in San Marcos, CA

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has completed its purchase of The Eco Plumbers in San Marcos, CA according to Mary Jean Anderson, president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air.

"When The Eco Plumbers decided to consolidate their business at their headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, it created an opportunity for us to expand our footprint in North San Diego County. We're looking forward to showing their customers why we say 'Nobody wows clients like we do!' by providing the best service and products for residential plumbing, drains, heating and air conditioning," said Anderson.

According to Mike Barnhart, CFO of The Eco Plumbers, "What gives us great satisfaction is that our loyal customers will be well taken care of by the team at Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air."

"It was a tough decision to sell but we know it is the right decision for our employees and our business overall. And it's great for our customers because the Anderson team is so highly regarded throughout all of San Diego County," added Barnhart.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Both companies are members of Nexstar, a national trade association so when The Eco Plumbers decided to sell the San Marcos operation, they already knew the Anderson team.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential customers since 1978. Services include plumbing, heating. cooling, sewer and drains, water filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and more. Standard rates apply 7am-7pm 7 days a week. And, 24-hour emergency service is available 365 days a year.

