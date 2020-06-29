Andis® Company Debuts Women's Personal Trimming Line With New Wet/Dry Shaver

"For nearly 100 years, Andis has been producing the highest quality hair trimming and clipping products for professionals. This expansion into personal trimming for consumers is the next step in bringing Andis quality to the at-home market," said Laura Andis Bishop, Co-CEO of Andis Company. "Our new women's personal trimming line gives women an environmentally friendly option to handle their hair, their way."

The Wet/Dry Shaver gives a complete, smooth shave without wasting water. Using an electric blade, it shaves closer to the surface with more comfort than a traditional shaver. Most importantly, you don't have to purchase an endless supply of disposable blades – just recharge and reuse.

The Andis Women Wet/Dry Shaver comes packaged in an attractive matte finish canister and includes a charging stand and adapter, foil guard, cleaning brush and travel pouch. The Wet/Dry Shaver is available for purchase here for $49.99.

For more information on the Andis Women Wet/Dry Shaver, visit https://at-home.andis.com/womenstrimming

About Andis® Company

Andis® Company, a family held business founded in 1922, is a leading manufacturer of handheld tools to trim, cut, curl, straighten and dry hair. The company's products are purchased in more than 90 countries by barbers and salon professionals, consumers, hotels, motels, resorts, small animal groomers and large animal groomers and shearers. To find a local distributor, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com .

SOURCE Andis Company

Related Links

http://www.andis.com

