Andor Health Delivers Guaranteed Compliance with New CMS Patient Access Regulations for Customers Using ThinkAndor™ Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to change the way care teams connect and collaborate, announces that the ThinkAndor™ collaboration platform has already made customers successfully compliant with new patient access regulations. Customers using ThinkAndor are achieving compliance with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Admission, Discharge, and Transfer (ADT) Event Notifications Conditions of Participation, as well as the recently enacted Florida Bill CS/HB-843, and are realizing meaningful results. Customers implement ThinkAndor in as little as four weeks, at which time they fully automate the connections with patients' primary care providers (PCPs) and guarantee full compliance to the regulations.

Currently, coordination between hospitals and specialists and primary care physicians is a manual and oftentimes labor-intensive process that is not sustainable in the face of the new regulations, even though over 45 percent of admitted patients ask for their PCPs to be consulted. The ADT Event notification Conditions of Participation requires healthcare organizations to electronically share data from major patient events, such as admission, discharge and transfer, with providers. Moreover, Florida CS/HB-843 also states hospitals must inform the patient about the right to request the hospital's treating physician to consult with the patient's PCP or specialist.

ThinkAndor from Andor Health guarantees full compliance with these laws quickly and easily by enabling providers to achieve the following:

Automating the workflow for delivering patient hospital event notifications to PCPs and specialists, reducing manual, administrative processes

Helping health systems reduce the rates of readmissions

Significantly increasing the amount of successful transitions of care, or follow-up visits with PCPs after a discharge

Reducing redundant testing, length of stay, and overall cost

Simplifying clinician workflows so physicians and nurses can focus on caring for patients

Forward-looking organizations, like Lakeland Regional Health, have already moved aggressively and achieved full compliance using the platform.

"The new compliance regulations provide an opportunity to improve patient care dramatically by increasing coordination among providers, but they also represent a challenge to come into compliance quickly," said Raj Toleti, CEO of Andor Health. "Andor Health is proud to help organizations achieve full compliance while moving them away from manual workflows and towards an automated future."

Florida Health Providers See Immediate Success with Compliance

With Florida passing CS/HB-843 well ahead of the May 1, 2021 effective date of the ADT Conditions of Participation, hospitals in the state have a more urgent need to come into compliance. Lakeland Regional Health has already implemented ThinkAndor to automate the notification of PCPs. The result has been total success in keeping primary care providers informed, and consulted where needed, in every step of the patient journey, and increased patient and PCP satisfaction. Results include:

Full Compliance Attained: Since implementing ThinkAndor, Lakeland Regional Health has exceeded required regulations for ADT notifications

Since implementing ThinkAndor, Lakeland Regional Health has exceeded required regulations for ADT notifications Speed to Implementation: ThinkAndor took only four weeks to be fully up and running

ThinkAndor took only four weeks to be fully up and running Notifications are Reaching Primary Doctors: Lakeland Regional Health realized a success rate of 8 percent or greater across all communication notifications, from consultation, to admission, to discharge, to discharge summary

Lakeland Regional Health realized a success rate of 8 percent or greater across all communication notifications, from consultation, to admission, to discharge, to discharge summary All Communication Preferences Accommodated: Success rates for primary care provider notifications are consistent whether the preferred method of outreach is email, text, or fax. While the majority of communication has been by fax, providers at Lakeland Regional Health have converted approximately half of notifications to email or text

"As an essential healthcare provider for our community, it is important that Lakeland Regional Health continues to find efficient ways to enhance care and share patient information with primary care providers," said Ana M. Kalman, MBA, CHCIO, Lakeland Regional Health Vice President, Chief Information Officer/Chief Applications Officer and Medical Center Chief Operating Officer. "Given the success of Andor Health's platform, we elected to expand our community provider engagement and leverage the system to send additional information that providers have been requesting."

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

