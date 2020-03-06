Andor Health Launches its ThinkAndor™ Application in Microsoft Teams, Helping Hospitals Maintain Timely Patient Care

ORLANDO, Fla., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health today announced the availability of ThinkAndor™ with Microsoft Teams integration, available now in Microsoft AppSource, an online store for business applications.

"Andor Health's collaboration with Microsoft builds on the marketplace momentum of Microsoft Teams and ThinkAndor to deliver the definitive care team collaboration suite for healthcare providers," said Pritesh Patel, Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Strategy Officer for Andor Health. "By combining the power of Teams and Microsoft Azure with the ThinkAndor clinical collaboration platform, we're making it easier than ever for healthcare professionals to coordinate care, so they can deliver better patient health outcomes with reduced clinician burnout."

Andor Health is making its ThinkAndor clinical communication application available for Teams, a unified hub for the workplace that brings together chat, video meetings, calling and file sharing. "We are pleased to work with partners who are innovating around care team collaboration and bringing their applications together with Microsoft Teams," said Kristina Behr, General Manager, Office for Healthcare, Microsoft Corp. "Ultimately, this helps our customers achieve the goals of efficient, compliant clinician communication and reduced administrative tasks."

Orlando Internal Medicine, a comprehensive practice spanning the care continuum, recently joined the growing number of provider organizations adopting the ThinkAndor platform, including Canopy Health, Orlando Health, Proliance Surgeons, and Lakeland Regional Health.

"We're excited about leveraging the power of Microsoft Teams with the ThinkAndor mobile app," said Pradeep K. Vangala, MD, a board-certified Internist and Founder of Orlando Internal Medicine who is affiliated with multiple area hospitals, including AdventHealth Orlando. "We believe empowering new levels of care team collaboration and workflow efficiency are important steps we can take to address the underlying causes of widespread clinician burnout and stress in healthcare today."

For every hour spent in direct patient care, doctors spend approximately two hours on administrative tasks such as excessive electronic health record (EHR) data entry and documentation, contributing to high rates of burnout and stress, according to research. In a recent survey reported in The Wall Street Journal, 42% of physicians reported feeling some form of burnout.

Andor Health's ThinkAndor unlocks data stored in EHRs and puts it to use to provide care teams with real-time access to meaningful and actionable information through the trusted Microsoft cloud platform – both inside and outside the health system.

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and voice and natural language processing technology, ThinkAndor identifies keywords and other critical health content in physicians' conversations and automatically recommends notes and triggers that can be added to patient charts following a provider consult call or other communication.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

