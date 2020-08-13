Andrea Zopp, Business and Civic Leader, Joins Relativity's Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced that Andrea Zopp, President and CEO of World Business Chicago, has joined the company's board of directors.

"This is a really exciting time to be a part of Relativity," said Zopp. "Relativity, founded and headquartered here in Chicago, has quickly evolved to a company of global growth and is taking positive steps forward to continue to mature as an industry leader. I look forward to engaging with the company to build on this momentum, successfully achieve their objectives and continue to play a role in growing the city's tech ecosystem."

As President and CEO of World Business Chicago, Zopp leads the organization's mission of inclusive economic growth, supporting businesses and promoting Chicago as a leading global city. Most recently, she served as Deputy Mayor, Chief Neighborhood Development Officer for the City of Chicago.

Zopp served in the United States Attorney's Office and paved the way as the first woman and African American to serve as the First Assistant in the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. She has also held executive leadership positions at several Fortune 500 companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrea to our board of directors," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "With her wealth of business knowledge, extensive leadership experience and background in our industry serving as a general counsel and litigator for many years, Andrea is a great fit for our team and will undoubtedly bring a tremendous amount of value to Relativity."

Additionally, Zopp has held multiple civic and business appointments. She was appointed to the Chicago Board of Education by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and to the Cook County Health and Hospital System Board by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. As the former President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, she led the organization's focus on expanding economic opportunity in underserved communities, helping youth and young adults achieve academic and career success and advocacy for social justice.

"As a Chicago-based company, we're particularly proud to have Andrea join our team, someone with deep roots in Chicago who has dedicated her career to championing job creation, advocating for access to education and promoting economic development initiatives across our community," said Gamson. "We look forward to working together to strengthen the tech industry's presence in Chicago and build out opportunities for the amazing talent in our city and globally."

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with RelativityOne and our newest offering Relativity Trace. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

Contact

Olivia Mulvey, Relativity Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Relativity

Related Links

https://www.relativity.com

