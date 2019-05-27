Andreas Nordsjø wins Scania Driver Competitions Europe

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreas Nordsjø from Norway won the exciting Scania Driver Competitions Europe final. The competition was decided in Södertälje, Sweden. Nordsjø beat 29 other professional drivers from countries throughout Europe.

"I am so extremely happy," says Nordsjø, who drives timber for Biri Transport AS on a daily basis.

More than 20,000 truck drivers from 30 European countries competed in Scania Driver Competitions. The drivers' skills were tested thoroughly with both theory tests as well as manoeuvring exercises. Only one representative per country made their way through regional and national competitions and were among the few selected to compete at the final. The age of the finalists ranged from 23 to 61.

"The driver is the most important factor in heavy vehicle transport," says Erik Ljungberg, Head of Communications, Brand and Marketing at Scania. "Through Scania Driver Competitions, we want to raise the status of professional drivers and emphasise their great importance to the profitability of transport companies and to road safety, as well as to the reduced environmental impact."

When it was time for the final exercise, the Extreme Knock the King, the only three combatants left with a shot at the first prize - a brand new truck from Scania, at a value of 100,000 euro - were Nordsjø, Norway, and runner ups Piotr Dolengiewicz from Poland and Fredrik Arwidmark from Sweden.

The final took place over a two-day period and included defensive and fuel-economy driving, cargo securing, check before driving and various complex manoeuvring and tests.

Scania Driver Competitions are a part of a global initiative for responsible, safe driving that Scania started in 2003. By highlighting the role of the driver, Scania also wants to attract more people into the driving profession.

