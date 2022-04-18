Andrei Damian, M.D., F.A.C.C. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrei Damian, M.D., F.A.C.C., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Prominent Physician for his dedication to the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Cardiovascular Consultants Inc.

Andrei Damian

For more than 35 years, Dr. Andrei Damian has been helping patients in the Phoenix, Arizona area find quality healthcare. He has years of experience creating healthcare models that benefit the consumer and allow them to pay less for high-quality care. Dr. Damian has expertise in creating value-added contracts while actively collaborating on healthcare models.

To obtain his education, Dr. Damian attended the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he earned a Doctor of Medicine degree. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC).

Dr. Damian established Lifeprint Healthcare in 2000 to help create private equity-based outpatient services. Today the company is one of the largest cardiovascular groups in Phoenix, where Dr. Damian along with his staff provide exceptional services at a lower cost. The company currently covers eight hospitals, including locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Peoria, Glendale, and Fountain Hills. They offer both in-person and telehealth visits at a lower price point average compared to what patients might pay at a traditional hospital or healthcare facility.

Dr. Damian was the President of IRMS in Phoenix, AZ, from 2012-2016, becoming a board member and healthcare consultant in 2012. Dr. Damian began work as the President of CVC in 2017 overseeing the company's sales and acquisition.

He attributes his success to continuous innovation, and his important work on the front lines. He plans to continue to solidify his vertically-integrated cardiovascular services on a fee-for-service model.

For more information, visit https://cvcheart.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who