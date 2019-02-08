RICHMOND HILL, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andres Urena, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as a Doctor at Andres Urena, MD.

With over thirty illustrious years of experience in the field of Medicine, Dr. Andres Urena has established himself as a trusted name in the medical profession. Having attained extensive experience in all facets of medicine, Dr. Urena specializes in internal medicine, obesity medicine, nutrition, and diabetes.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Urena attended Universidad Autonoma de Santo, Domingo Departmento de Medicina, where he attained both his Bachelor's Degree and Medical Degree.



To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Urena is a distinguished fellow of several prominent organizations including the American College of Physicians, American College of Nutrition, and American College of Obesity Medicine.



Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Urena is an avid supporter and passionate about the Diabetes Foundation.

When he is not working, Dr. Urena enjoys spending quality time with his family.

Dr. Urena dedicates this recognition to his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. Dr. Urena thanks all of them for their continuous love and support.

