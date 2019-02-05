Andrew Alliance SA and Valitacell Ltd Collaborate to Automate Critical Aspects of Cell Line Development

GENEVA, February 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Biologic drugs are precision medicines which have revolutionised the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer and inflammatory disorders. However, there are significant manufacturing challenges in translating these therapies to the market, due to a complex, time-consuming and labour-intensive manufacturing process.

Andrew Alliance S.A., the robotics company that is improving laboratory workflow execution through the development of a cloud-based software solution (OneLab) together with connected devices, and biotechnology company, Valitacell Ltd., today announced a collaboration agreement to integrate Valitacell's cell line development applications into OneLab. This exciting partnership will combine Valitacell's novel analytical technologies with Andrew Alliance's connected devices, and will have a transformative impact on the manufacture of biologic drugs. Valitacell's intelligent analytical technologies enable data driven decisions which, combined with automation and connectivity, will help streamline the biomanufacturing industries' processes, to improve manufacturing productivity, speed-up time to market and reduce the cost of goods overall.

"Developing cell lines, reagents and protocols for manufacturing biopharmaceuticals is a lengthy and complex process," said Piero Zucchelli, CEO and co-founder of Andrew Alliance. "Valitacell have innovative technologies that are extremely suitable for automation, and by combining our two companies' core competencies, we will be able to bring exciting solutions to this market which will simplify things greatly."

"Automation of the drug discovery and development process combined with Valitacell's smart analytics provides a disruptive solution to addresses the challenges faced by the biopharmaceutical industry. We are delighted to collaborate with Andrew Alliance to bring these innovative new solutions to our customers," said Dr Terry McWade, CEO and co-founder of Valitacell. "This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to providing scientists with the tools they need to efficiently optimize their laboratory processes and make intelligent, data driven decisions during the drug development process."

About Andrew Alliance

Andrew Alliance is advancing science with a new class of high-performance, easy-to-use robots that dramatically improve the repeatability, performance and speed of liquid handling. This new approach, and Andrew, the flagship robot, are winning awards and rapidly transforming bench research in hundreds of pharmaceutical, diagnostic and academic laboratories worldwide, by eliminating routine pipetting errors and time-consuming manual efforts. Visit andrewalliance.com to see how it works.

About Valitacell

Valitacell is an Ireland based biotechnology company accelerating the development of life-saving medicines with a suite of novel, intelligent analytical technology platforms, engineered to provide process control in cell-based manufacturing to achieve the highest levels of bioprocess performance. The flagship product Valita®TITER provides a simple and rapid protein quantification, and Valita®PROFILE is a novel cell profiling tool for the deep assessment of cellular function. Visit http://www.valitacell.com for more information.

