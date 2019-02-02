Andrew Alliance SA Announces CO2-Neutral Certification

GENEVA, Feb. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Alliance S.A., the robotics company that is improving laboratory workflow execution through the development of a cloud-based software solution (OneLab) and connected devices, today announced that it is has been awarded CO 2 Neutral Certification, based on the internationally recognised PAS2060 standard.

Piero Zucchelli, CEO, stressed the importance of this certification, "Andrew Alliance is a high growth business, developing sustainable advanced technology solutions for life science research labs around the world. Being CO 2 -Neutral is central to our business culture and ethos, and a critical consideration in absolutely everything we do. Our young work force fully embrace this important responsibility, manufacturing high precision instrumentation in an eco-friendly building that uses CO 2 -Neutral electrical power. We do not operate company cars but rather encourage employees to travel by public transportation over short distances. Not only do we constantly strive to minimize our CO 2 emissions, but by continuously calculating the amount produced, neutrality is maintained by investing in appropriate CO 2 fixing solutions."

About Andrew Alliance

Andrew Alliance is dedicated to advancing science by working with researchers to create a new class of easy-to-use robots and connected devices that take repeatability, performance and efficiency of laboratory experiments to the level required by 21st century biology. Its new class of high-performance, easy-to-use robots, dramatically improve the repeatability, performance and speed of liquid handling, using sustainable technology. This customer-centric approach, and Andrew, the flagship robot, have won numerous accolades since 2013, transforming bench research in hundreds of pharmaceutical, diagnostic and academic laboratories worldwide, by eliminating routine pipetting errors and time-consuming manual efforts. Andrew Alliance, a CO2-Neutral Certified Company, is based in Geneva, Boston and Paris. Visit www.andrewalliance.com to learn more.

