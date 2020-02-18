Andrew Altfest, Wealth Management Industry Leader, Launches New AI-Driven Advisor Technology, FP Alpha

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Alpha, an AI-powered technology solution for financial advisors, was launched today by Andrew Altfest, President of Altfest Personal Wealth Management. FP Alpha is the first comprehensive wealth management platform to utilize artificial intelligence (AI). The software enables advisors to transform financial planning into comprehensive wealth management by streamlining financial planning processes and offering more services to clients. Designed to easily integrate with financial planning software on the market today, the firm's technology allows advisors to scale efficiently and decrease the burden of time-consuming spreadsheets, checklists and labor-intensive tasks – enabling them to save time in the process and add more value to client relationships.

By reducing laborious, manual tasks within wealth management services and financial planning processes, FP Alpha helps advisors deploy high impact and personalized recommendations to clients in a scalable, intelligent and cost-efficient manner. The tangible benefits of FP Alpha, and compelling output displays, enable advisors to demonstrate their value beyond investments and differentiate themselves from robo-advisors and discount alternatives, while justifying their fees and showcasing value.

"I have been in the financial advisory business for over 15 years and have yet to have access to a technology that gives me the tools I need to provide the high impact comprehensive wealth advice my clients were requesting," said Altfest. "The emergence of artificial intelligence allowed us to build a tool that meets clients' needs for more in-depth financial planning services while analyzing their financial wellness on a deeper level than humanly possible. Previously when working comprehensively, there has been no way to scale, while the robo-model has essentially commoditized basic planning. Our industry needed a user-friendly wealth management tool that allows us to cover more ground quickly and gives us an edge as premium service providers, which is what FP Alpha provides."

Powered by insights from the industry's top minds and built by financial planning and wealth management experts, advisors can create a comprehensive plan through FP Alpha and build a solution for clients across planning disciplines. In addition, financial advisors can engage with educational videos that simplify complex categories, such as:

FP Alpha increases advisors' productivity and enables them to offer live, ongoing financial planning by delivering timely and actionable recommendations tailored to each client as life changes, laws change and each of their situations grow ever more sophisticated. The technology enables advisors to not only cultivate a robust and thorough practice, but also provide their clientele with premium advice they would not ordinarily be able to deploy to their entire client base.

"FP Alpha provides advisors with a competitive advantage as fee-compression continues to affect the advisory space. The technology provides impactful recommendations with limited insight into a prospect's financial and personal circumstances – jump-starting relationships and allowing planning to be a living, breathing experience for all parties," said Joel Bruckenstein, Founder and CEO of Technology Tools for Today (T3). "I believe this technology is essential to the evolution of the industry as we enter into a new generation of wealth."

FP Alpha was launched at the T3 Advisor Conference on Tuesday, February 18, in San Diego during Altfest's 11:45 AM PT general session. For more information, please swing by booth 101/103 or visit: https://fpalpha.com.

Andrew Altfest is President of Altfest Personal Wealth Management, a firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management as of December 2019. Andrew received his BA with honors in English from Cornell University and his MBA from Columbia University's Graduate School of Business. Andrew was named a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor in New York City by Forbes in its 2018, 2019, and 2020 rankings and was selected for InvestmentNews' 2018 list of 40 Under 40 in the financial advisory industry. He was also included in Forbes' list of America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and Financial Advisor Magazine's Due Diligence/Research Manager All-Star Team in 2012 and 2013. Andrew is a member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) and is chairman of the NYC chapter.

