Andrew Bindman, MD, named EVP and chief medical officer at Kaiser Permanente

"Kaiser Permanente is seizing the opportunity to integrate quality innovation, research, and care delivery in new ways to advance the health outcomes that matter most to our members and establish equity, alongside quality and safety, as a fundamental metric for all care," said Adams. "Andy brings unparalleled experience in population health and policy, along with a stellar track record of improving health access and outcomes by embedding research, evidence, and measurement into care delivery. I am confident that, working in collaboration with our Permanente Medical Groups, he will accelerate our quality strategy to enable our enterprise approach, improving quality and equitable outcomes across Kaiser Permanente."

Dr. Bindman previously spent more than 30 years at the University of California, San Francisco practicing and teaching clinical medicine while conducting research in health access and outcomes that resulted in more than 180 published scientific articles. A policy specialist, he served as a core faculty member within the Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies in addition to his role as professor of medicine, and of epidemiology and biostatistics.

Dr. Bindman was appointed as a policy fellow for the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee and senior advisor for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services where he participated in drafting and implementing the Affordable Care Act. He later served as director for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality where he was responsible for using data and analytics to improve health care quality and safety nationwide. He is co-leading an effort with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to develop quality measures for radiology and is a co-founder of Alara Imaging, which aims to improve the quality and safety of diagnostic imaging. At the state level, Dr. Bindman was the founding director of the California Medicaid Research Institute and currently leads a UC-based team in support of the work of Gov. Newsom's Healthy California for All Commission.

Dr. Bindman is a graduate of Harvard College and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at UCSF and was a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholar at Stanford University. He is a board-certified general internist. He was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2015 and serves on the organization's board for health care services.

