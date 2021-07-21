Andrew Campelli, Industrials Investment Executive, Named Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Partner

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or "the Firm") announced today that Andrew Campelli, a member of the Industrials investment team, has been named a Partner of the Firm.

Since joining CD&R in 2015, Mr. Campelli has contributed to building the Firm's Industrials franchise, significantly expanding CD&R's presence within the chemicals, industrial services and energy sectors. Mr. Campelli brings deep industry expertise and relationships in these areas, where he has been actively involved in sourcing and evaluating numerous opportunities, and played a leadership role in the Firm's investments in Brand Industrial Services and Artera Services. He also serves on the Firm's Inclusion Committee.

Prior to joining CD&R, Mr. Campelli held senior investment positions in private equity, having started his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs & Co. He holds a B.A. in economics from Harvard College.

"Andrew's appointment recognizes his many contributions to the Firm and capabilities as a leader and investor," said Nate Sleeper, CD&R's Chief Executive Officer. "He has demonstrated the humble, hardworking and collaborative energy that is at the heart of the Firm's high-performance culture. Andrew also exemplifies our commitment to expanding our investment capabilities by developing highly specialized domain expertise."

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. The Firm's core industries for investment include: Healthcare; Consumer/Retail; Tech Services/Software and Industrials. In addition to chemicals, industrials services, and energy, the Industrials vertical also includes building products, industrial distribution, general industrials / capital goods, aerospace/defense, packaging and auto/transportation. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $35 billion in 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $150 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com .

SOURCE Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

