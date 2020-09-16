Andrew Chase, DMD, MSD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WESTWOOD, Ma., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Chase, DMD, MSD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthodontist for his outstanding contributions in the field of Dentistry in acknowledgment for his role as an Orthodontist with ARCH Orthodontics.

Operating out of nine locations, ARCH Orthodontics proudly serves the patients of the surrounding communities of Norfolk County, Westwood, Bridgewater, and Canton, Massachusetts. Their team of dedicated professional orthodontists care deeply for their patients and take pride in quality customer care. Along with specialized dental care, ARCH Orthodontics offers treatment and services for Invisalign/Braces, treatments for TMK/TMD, surgical orthodontics, and treatment for sleep apnea.



An acclaimed dentist, Dr. Chase has garnered more than 25 years in the field of dentistry. He specializes in providing teleconferences, bridging services to visualize preliminary orthodontic care, from orthodontic assessment to diagnosing TMJ, sleep apnea, and Invisalign assessments.



To prepare for his career, Dr. Chase attended State University of New York – Albany and left prior to graduation to enter dental school after 3 years of college. He received his Doctorate in Dentistry and obtained a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study; Orthodontics Science; Oral Biology from Boston University School of Dental Medicine. Later, he completed a one-year General Dental Residency at Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he served as Chief Dental Resident (1994-1995).



Dr. Chase stays up to date with the latest developments in his field as a member of Americans with Disabilities Act, MAO, MDS Foundation, and the SSDDS. He donates his time and knowledge with Operation Smile, Smile Train, and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.



In his free time, Dr. Chase enjoys skiing, snowboarding, travel, and spending time with his wife Kimberly and daughters Chloe and Mila.



Dr. Andrew Chase dedicates his success to his father Robert Chavez, DDS.



For further information, please visit https://archorthodontics.com/.

