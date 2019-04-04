Andrew Fuqua Joins ConnectALL as Its VP of Products

KENNESAW, Ga., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectALL, an Orasi company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Fuqua as its VP of Products, effective immediately, in its continuing effort to strengthen its offerings around value stream integration.

ConnectALL appoints Andrew Fuqua as its new product head

This new addition to the ConnectALL leadership brings in great news for its customers, partners and prospective organizations and businesses that are looking to grow exponentially and strategically. "We are fortunate to have someone of Andrew's caliber and experience join us to lead ConnectALL's product team. We have great plans and are confident we will work together to enhance customer experience," said Brett Taylor, CEO, ConnectALL.

Andrew has an extensive career of 30-plus years of varied experience — he's held positions in management, product management, and development. Fondly and commonly known as an XP (eXtreme Programming) and Agile guru, Andrew is also an influencer in the world of enterprise transformation. His self-proclaimed passion is building great teams who build great software, with a focus on helping ISVs and IT organizations improve time to market, market responsiveness, predictability, and quality.

His understanding, experience, and belief in Agile and digital transformation are evident in his approach. Andrew cares about an organization and works closely with every team to help the organization through the journey and achieve the desired business outcomes. With this move to ConnectALL, Andrew returns to his first love of being closely involved in product development.

"We are at a critical moment and we need strong leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Andrew is a technology visionary with a proven track record of execution. He is a strong communicator who is customer focused with deep leadership capabilities. Furthermore, as an active member of the Agile community and having worked with Andrew before, I can say that he has a solid understanding of our products and markets," said Lance Knight, SVP and GM, ConnectALL.

Andrew said, "I am honored and excited to lead ConnectALL's product team. I believe ConnectALL matters. We're having a positive impact on this market for the benefit of our customers. We're helping our customers increase productivity and gain insights to their value stream with cost-effective solutions."

Andrew is an active contributor to the Agile community. He is an established speaker and influencer, conference organizer, and a published author. Get to know Andrew a little more.

