Andrew Goldin Named Executive Director of T.L.P. Education

As executive director, Goldin will lead a team of more than 90 educators—including former teachers and school leaders, as well as experienced curriculum writers and professional development coaches. "With Andrew's leadership, the Summit Learning Program has forged strong relationships with school districts and educators across the country," said Diane Tavenner, CEO of Summit Public Schools and a board member of T.L.P. Education. "I can't think of a better choice to take the Program into the future."

Over the past four years, the Summit Learning Program has grown significantly, from 19 schools in 2015 to hundreds of schools in 39 states and Washington, D.C. to meet the demand from teachers, students and parents.

"Andrew understands the challenges districts and schools face when implementing a new teaching and learning model," said Karen Hickman, deputy superintendent of academic achievement in the Pasadena Independent School District outside Houston, TX, which has 33 schools participating in the Summit Learning Program. "He and his team work hand-in-hand with our principals to overcome logistical hurdles and to provide instructional coaching for teachers."

The Summit Learning approach was developed by Summit Public Schools. Summit's 11 schools are consistently ranked among the highest performing in California and the country. All Summit students graduate prepared for college, and 98% are accepted to four-year colleges. Schools participating in the Summit Learning Program are seeing promising signs of progress , including increased test scores, reductions in discipline referrals, and improved engagement. In addition to offering a comprehensive curriculum for grades four through 12 that includes almost 200 real-world projects, the Summit Learning Program provides professional development and ongoing coaching and support to schools—all for free.

"Andrew is passionate about addressing the inequities in education that leave so many kids behind -- and about finding new ways to empower schools and teachers to better meet each student where they are," said Priscilla Chan, co-founder of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and board chair of T.L.P. Education. "His own experience as a teacher, school leader, and administrator gives him unique insight into how schools can transform to meet the needs of all students—and makes him the ideal leader to build on the success of the Summit Learning Program."

Goldin has experience with every level of education in both district-run and public charter schools. After graduation from the University of Pennsylvania, he joined Teach for America and taught middle school Latin and science in the Bronx, New York. Goldin went on to earn a MSEd from Bank Street College of Education and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. In 2009, he joined YES Prep Public Schools in Houston, Texas, where he served as the principal of two campuses and as a manager of school leaders.

"I've spent my career as a teacher and administrator working with instructional models that support all students—regardless of their backgrounds or abilities—in making progress," said Goldin. "I look forward to working with our school partners to help all students achieve core educational outcomes: mastery of content knowledge, demonstration of college-ready cognitive skills, and development of essential habits of success."

About T.L.P. Education

T.L.P. Education is a nonprofit organization guided by the vision that all educators should be empowered to meet the needs of all of their students. Working with Teachers, Learners, and education Partners, T.L.P. Education provides knowledge, tools, and training to schools across the country through the Summit Learning Program. Together, we are helping educators achieve their goals, students realize their full potential, and schools serve their diverse communities. Learn more at https://www.summitlearning.org/about-us .

Contact: media@summitlearning.org

SOURCE Summit Learning Program

Related Links

https://www.summitlearning.org

