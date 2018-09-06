Andrew Grauer Named to Upstart 50 Class of 2018

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators, today announced that CEO and Cofounder Andrew Grauer has been named to the Upstart 50 class of 2018 by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The Upstart 50 recognizes the most dynamic and innovative people doing business today in the San Francisco Bay Area. Other honorees include Kirk Lacob, Assistant GM of the Golden State Warriors, Laura Deming, Founder of the Longevity Fund and Professor Judith Campisi of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging.

"I am honored to be part of this esteemed group," said Grauer. "But it's only possible because of our community and team that helps make Course Hero what it is—-the students, educators, and of course, the Course Hero team members who are passionately and persistently working to help students graduate, confident and prepared."

This award marks the fourth honor earned by the Course Hero team this year. In January the mobile app was honored as a Mobile Star Best Educational App, and in April Course Hero took home two Best Places to Work awards and was named a finalist for the annual EdTech Digest awards.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 20 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class — from economics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2017 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte.

