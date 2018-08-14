Andrew Landrum Named CFO of the Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Financial Services, LLC (ABC), the leading provider of software and payment processing in the Health and Fitness Industry, announced their Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Landrum, received the CFO of the Year - for a Large Private Company, award today. In its 9th year, the award was created by Arkansas Business to honor outstanding CFO's around the state of Arkansas. Nomination forms were submitted to an independent panel of judges who determined the finalists and winners.

As Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Landrum is responsible for all financial and risk management operations, as well as internal and client accounting. Andrew is dedicated to building world-class teams employing industry best practices in Finance and Accounting, and creating win-win partnerships with ABC Financial's valued clients, partners, and vendors.

Andrew has 30 years' experience in financial and accounting management at Ernst & Young, LSI Financial Services (now Ally Financial), and Acxiom Corporation. He has been a licensed CPA in the state of Arkansas since 1987.

"We are honored to have Andrew as our CFO," stated Corey Benish, President of ABC Financial. "This award recognizes not only Andrew's many contributions to ABC Financial, but is a testament to his thoughtful leadership and steadfast commitment to building great teams throughout his entire career."

"We are incredibly proud of Andrew for being acknowledged as the CFO of the year in the Large Private Company category," stated Bob Whisnant, Executive Vice President, ABC Financial. "He has earned this honor with his dedication, commitment, drive, passion, and inspiration to his employees and fellow workers at ABC. He continually praises others around him while refusing to take credit himself. This is why I am so pleased Arkansas Business has seen fit to call out Andrew for a lifetime of achievement."

All finalists and winners of each category were honored at a special event November 7, 2018. Also, they were published in a special supplement of Arkansas Business distributed October 29, 2018.

About ABC Financial

ABC Financial is the nation's leading software and payment processing provider for health and fitness clubs. Its comprehensive offerings include payment processing solutions and advanced health club management tools, such as DataTrak, that allow gym owners and managers to track and manage memberships and member and employee schedules, drive member engagement, and automate payment processing functions. Founded in 1981 by Jim Bottin, ABC Financial's cutting edge technology and top quality customer service are utilized by more than 7,000 health clubs across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The company's software has won numerous design and feature awards, such as Club Industry's Best of the Best and IHRSA's Vendor of the Year. In January 2018, ABC Financial was acquired by an affiliate of Thoma Bravo, LLC, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA and Chicago, IL

