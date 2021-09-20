Andrew Leone Joins the Equity Finance Team at South Street Securities LLC, Appointed Managing Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Securities LLC (SSS) is pleased to announce that Andrew Leone has joined our Equity Finance Team as Managing Director.

"We are in our next phase of growing our Equity and technology offering and I see Andrew's experience and knowledge as the perfect fit for our team and expanding our client base," said Anthony (Tony) Venditti, Managing Director of South Street Securities. "I am thrilled that Andrew has the lead role in Equity Finance at our firm. We wish him the best of luck!"

Mr. Leone joined South Street Securities LLC in September 2021 as Managing Director of Equity Finance. He is imperative in cultivating the Equity Finance and Delta 1 trading business.

Prior to joining SSS, Mr. Leone spent six years with Nomura Securities from 1998-2004. In 2004, he joined Satellite Asset Management, a multi-strategy Hedge Fund as Head of Securities Lending and Equity Derivatives. In 2010, Mr. Leone joined MUFG where he successfully built out the securities lending and equity derivatives platform. Over his 23 year tenor, he was responsible for building and managing multiple securities financing businesses and teams.

Mr. Leone attended Villanova University. He is also FINRA Series 7, 24, 55 and 63 registered.

"I am excited to join South Street Securities because we are expanding into other specialty businesses with a team of experts who have a vision to drive the firm into the forefront of the financial community," says Andrew Leone, Managing Director, South Street Securities LLC. "It is a breath of fresh air being part of a high energy team that not only has the mindset to grow into traditional securities businesses, but also has their own technology platform that could help quickly reach our goals."

About South Street Securities LLC

South Street Securities LLC is a leading independent provider of specialized financing, and capital markets institutional asset managers (including traditional and hedge fund managers), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tri party investors, mortgage lenders, midsize and middle market securities broker-dealers, and corporate and government issuers. South Street Securities LLC operates from its New York, NY headquarters and branch offices in Arkansas and the United Kingdom.

