Andrew Maday, CFA, CAIA, Joins Callan's Private Equity Consulting Group

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced that Andrew Maday, CFA, CAIA, joined the firm as a senior vice president in the Private Equity Consulting group on April 1, 2020. He will focus on private equity research, including manager and fund sourcing and due diligence, strategic planning and portfolio modeling, and servicing clients. He is based in the Chicago office and reports to Pete Keliuotis, executive vice president and head of alternatives consulting.

"Andy has years of experience as an allocator within all areas of private markets, including servicing sophisticated investors as a senior member of an outsourced CIO platform," said Mr. Keliuotis. "We're excited to have him on our team and look forward to his contributions to our research and consulting efforts."

Prior to joining Callan, Mr. Maday was a private markets analyst for Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF), responsible for the development and oversight of the private equity, real estate, infrastructure, timber, and agriculture portfolios. Prior to IMRF, he was a senior associate investment program manager at Northern Trust Asset Management, managing and implementing investment portfolios in an outsourced CIO capacity for institutional and high-net-worth clients. He also worked with Northern Trust in operational and administration areas.

Mr. Maday earned an MBA from Saint Xavier University and a BS in finance from the University of Illinois–Chicago. He is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst® designation.

"I am excited to help Callan continue to broaden the firm's alternative solutions and position client portfolios to meet their objectives," said Mr. Maday. "I have had a longstanding relationship with Callan and have seen firsthand the strength of the culture and the commitment to providing the independent thought leadership and customized solutions based on client interests and needs."

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $2 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

