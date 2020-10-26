Andrew Ross Sorkin Honored by His Peers for His Transformative Impact on Business and Financial Journalism

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of his unprecedented impact as a business reporter, blogger, editor, author, anchor, and film producer, Andrew Ross Sorkin has been named by his peers as a Business News Visionary.

Sorkin currently serves as a columnist and editor-at-large for The New York Times and co-anchor of CNBC's signature morning program, "Squawk Box."

Andrew Ross Sorkin, Business News Visionary Awards honoree Dean Rotbart, editor-in-chief, NewsLuminaries.com

He is the author of "Too Big to Fail," the 2010 bestseller adapted as a movie by HBO Films, and co-producer of "Billions," now in its fifth season on Showtime.

In 2001, at only 24 years of age, Sorkin founded DealBook – then a weekday email newsletter – that grew into the highly lucrative, gold standard of digital and print news sites reporting on mergers, acquisitions, venture capital, hedge funds, and related topics.

"Andrew joins an elite group of 21st-century journalists whose dedication, foresight, and talents have had a transformative impact on the business and financial news profession," said Dean Rotbart, chair and editor-in-chief of the Business News Visionary Awards.

"Only 43-years-old, Andrew is the rare superstar business journalist who has done it all, successfully, and likely hasn't even come close to reaching his career zenith," Rotbart added.

In his oral history interview, Sorkin, a masterful storyteller, credits his lifelong interest in trying to understand people and consider what it is like to walk in their shoes for helping to make his reporting stand out.

"A lot of people look at the world of money or business or politics or whatever as about big institutions, about math, about numbers, and I've never seen it that way," he says. "I've always seen it through the prism of people. What makes you tick and what is motivating you, and what are the incentives that make you do what you do?"

Sorkin joins other 2020 Business News Visionary honorees, including Stephen J. Adler, editor-in-chief, Reuters; Charles Duhigg, author and writer at The New Yorker; Joanne Lipman, author and former editor of Conde Nast's Portfolio magazine; Alan Murray, CEO, Fortune Media; Randall Lane, editor and chief content officer, Forbes; Karen Toulon, senior writer, Bloomberg News; Maria Bartiromo and Neil Cavuto, anchors, FOX Business Network; and Adi Ignatius, editor-in-chief, Harvard Business Review.

Sorkin's oral history and profile are available at www.NewsLuminaries.com and will be featured in a commemorative book to be published in 2021.

The Business News Visionary Awards are a continuation of the Business News Luminary Awards, which, in 2000, honored the top 100 business and financial journalists of the 20th century.

"The goal of this project extends beyond the celebration of the specific men and women who are profiled," notes Terri Thompson, who introduces each journalist's oral history.

"It is also to educate the public about the high standards to which these and so many other dedicated journalists have adhered and to offer a proven playbook for other journalists and journalism students to follow," she says. Thompson is the former director of the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University.

Rotbart is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated, award-winning financial journalist, former columnist with The Wall Street Journal, author, and a news entrepreneur. He, along with a panel of more than two dozen distinguished nominating judges – including past award recipients and top business news organization editors and reporters – is responsible for selecting the 2020 class of honorees.

