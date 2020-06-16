Andrew Rudolph Joins Cole Haan As Senior Vice President Wholesale Sales

GREEENLAND, N.H., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan, Inc. ("Cole Haan") announced today a significant addition to its leadership team: Andrew Rudolph joins the company as Senior Vice President, North American Wholesale Sales.

Andrew joins the storied American performance lifestyle brand from adidas Group, where he was Vice President, Wholesale Sales USA. Andrew joined adidas in the UK in 1995 and has held a number of positions for the brand. In his most recent role, Andrew was responsible for $3 billion in annual net sales in the United States—tripling the business since rising to the post in June of 2015.

"I am delighted to be joining the leadership team at Cole Haan during this time in its history. Cole Haan has reinvented and redefined the dress and casual footwear markets, while successfully entering the outdoor and sports markets. The pace of innovation at Cole Haan is phenomenal—and the brand is poised to capture more share as we consider the combined worlds of work and play going forward," said Andrew.

Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan, shared his optimism. "Rudi is an outstanding business executive and a welcome addition to our Corporate Leadership Team. He will lift everyone on the team and impact our long-term global growth agenda directly. In getting to know Rudi, he immediately tapped into the potential of what we have been building at Cole Haan since we acquired the company in 2013. He will be material to accelerating our performance lifestyle initiative—expanding our domestic distribution to include outdoor and sports retailers. He will be a vital leader and partner to our product creation engine as well as our domestic retail and digital businesses," he stated.

Andrew begins immediately and will be a familiar presence as Cole Haan begins its selling season for Spring 2021 imminently.

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. Cole Haan pioneered new categories of footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work-to-workout-to-weekend, building upon the Cole Haan brand's 90-year heritage by infusing its products with time-honored craftsmanship with modern innovation. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire these customers to live extraordinary lives.

