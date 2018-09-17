BURLINGTON, N.C., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew S. Lamb, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Medical Affairs and Internal Medicine in recognition of his role as Vice President Medical Affairs & Internal Medicine Physician at Cone Health.

With over thirty four years of experience in the medical profession, Dr. Andrew S. Lamb has become a venerated professional in the medical industry. Devoted to his medical career since the start of 1992 in Burlington, North Carolina after serving as a medical officer in the U.S. Army, Dr. Lamb served five years as an internist at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Chief of Medicine for the 86th Evacuation Hospital during Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Lamb served as a part-time Medical Director of the Elon University Department of Physician Assistant Studies program, and team leader for 23 short-term medical mission trips throughout the world.

Transitioning from being an active internal medicine physician to administration, Dr. Lamb loves teaching and encourages mentoring. His determination and passion for medicine resides in his yearning to bring back the joy into medicine. When asked his advice to apprentices in the industry, Dr. Lamb states "Medicine is hard work and you have to go into it for the right reasons. It is still a privilege to be in medicine. Even though there is an epidemic of burnout, I find significant joy now."

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Lamb graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Dr. Lamb attained his Medical Degree at the University of Alabama and completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Georgia.

A Board Certified Internal Medicine Physician with Kernodle Clinic, in an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Lamb is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the Alamance Regional Medical Staff Executive Committee and Credentials Committee.

In recognition of professional accolades, Dr. Lamb was named Vice President of medical affairs for Alamance Regional Medical Center. Dr. Lamb was the recipient of two Meritorious Service Medals for distinguished service in the US Army; a Bronze Star for exceptional meritorious service during Operation Desert Storm; the West Point Society Leadership Award for the Piedmont of North Carolina; and a Distinguished Service Award from Kernodle Clinic. Dr. Lamb is also an Honorary Kentucky Colonel.

When he is not working, Dr. Lamb enjoys fly fishing, fly tying and rod-building, backpacking, exercising, and reading. Dr. Lamb also loves sports and has coached Youth baseball for many years.

In looking to the future, Dr. Lamb states that within the next five years, he hopes to continue in his current position to help create an environment that empowers all physicians to do what they do best, better. With a yearning to bring the joy back into Medicine, Dr. Lamb has a passion to establish a comprehensive, sustainable, and effective Physician Burnout Program at Cone Health.

Dr. Lamb dedicates this recognition to his father, David O. Lamb, Lt. Col. Retired, a true American Hero, in loving memory.

