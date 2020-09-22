Andrew Wundrock Named New President of Wisconsin Pharmacal

Andy's thorough understanding of the consumer product space, Wisconsin Pharmacal's core strengths, and his unique relationship with the retail trade position him well to advance the company forward in this competitive landscape. "Andy has demonstrated a keen understanding of our business throughout the years. His dedication to the company and attention to detail, along with his long-tenured relationships with our major retail partners, make him an excellent choice to lead our company", says John Wundrock – CEO.

Wisconsin Pharmacal and its subsidiary, Lake Consumer Products, manufacture and market a wide variety of outdoor health and safety, first aid, and feminine health & wellness products across a wide-variety of retail outlets – including Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Target, Amazon, and others. Their brands include vH Essentials® Feminine Health Products, MG217® Psoriasis/Eczema/First Aid Products, Potable Aqua® Water Purification Products, Sting-Eze® Insect Bite Relief Products, Persani® Instant Hand Sanitizer and Baitmate® Fish Attractants.

"It is with a great deal of enthusiasm that I accept the position of President of Wisconsin Pharmacal. I am highly confident we have the best team in place to help us advance the company forward in a very competitive landscape. I am proud of our accomplishments to date and look forward to new challenges and opportunities." says Andy.

About Wisconsin Pharmacal

Wisconsin Pharmacal is a diversified consumer products company that is FDA & EPA approved and manufactures and distributes long-established brands in the OTC Health/First Aid and Outdoor/Safety markets. Among its well-known brands are vH Essentials® Feminine Health Products, MG217 Psoriasis/Eczema/ First Aid Products, Potable Aqua® Water Purification Products, Sting-Eze® Insect Bite Relief Products, Persani® Instant Hand Sanitizer and Baitmate® Fish Attractants. Wisconsin Pharmacal is also the official licensee of Coleman® Insect Repellents and Coleman® First Aid Products. In addition to its own portfolio of branded products, the company also provides strategic contract manufacturing services and unique consumer product formulations / product delivery systems for a growing number of store branded and private label consumer products.

For more information, please visit www.pharmacalway.com and www.lakeconsumer.com

Media Contact

Shannon Wietor

[email protected]

262-677-7135

SOURCE Wisconsin Pharmacal Company

Related Links

www.pharmacalway.com

