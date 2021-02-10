Andrew Wyatt Leadership Announces Launch of New Book on the Path to 'Pro' Leadership

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, Pro Leadership: Establishing Your Credibility, Building Your Following and Leading With Impact by Andrew Wyatt, is the ultimate guidebook for people ready to make their mark on the world, develop the leader within and finally take that first step toward "going pro."

Wyatt a financial services industry veteran who built a management firm which grew to over 15 billion in assets under management has been helping leaders achieve their purpose for nearly three decades.

Taken from the yellow legal pad Wyatt kept in the center drawer of his desk during the 24 years following the founding of his company, Pro Leadership focuses on the 24 principles that must be mastered in order to become a professional leader. Wyatt provides aspiring leaders with an enjoyable and helpful path to growth, identifying landmines that prevent leaders from winning, transforming smart leadership into wise leadership, and supplying the tools needed to be successful.

Pro Leadership is a must-have addition to the library of leadership books, as Wyatt offers a fresh perspective on the vital role of leaders and helps change the way leadership is thought about in an inspirational and motivational format.

Andrew Wyatt is Head Coach of Andrew Wyatt Leadership LLC, a company that develops leaders around the world through coaching, speaking, training and consulting: CEO entrepreneurs, leaders and their companies. Andrew coaches one on one, leads Mastermind Groups, full and half-day training as well as Leadership retreats. He was Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Capital Management LLC. Andrew founded Cornerstone as a private wealth management business in 1993. When he left Cornerstone in 2017, the firm had grown to over $15 billion in assets under management, serving institutional clients through four investment teams with offices in Minneapolis and New York. Prior to Cornerstone, Andrew was Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Investment Advisers, Inc. At IAI, he gained extensive investment experience working with both institutional and individual clients in the management of their financial portfolios. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics with a concentration in futures trading. His vision, passion, and energy resulted in an unwavering commitment to helping clients achieve their financial objectives by creating a high-performance culture that attracted and rewarded the best financial management talent in the industry. Andrew has been married to Luann for 34 years and currently resides in Edina, MN. For more about Andrew Wyatt Leadership please see https://andrewwyattleadership.com

Pro Leadership: Establishing Your Credibility, Building Your Following and Leading With Impact by Andrew Wyatt, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on February 9, 2021. Pro Leadership—ISBN 9781631951244—has 288 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $19.95.

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.

( www.MorganJamesPublishing.com )

