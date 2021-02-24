Andrew Yoon, M.D., Named Heart Failure Medical Director at the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center

Many people consider heart failure as a heart attack, but that's not the case. Heart failure is a chronic condition where the heart is still working, but at a reduced efficiency, where not enough blood is being pumped to meet the body's needs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , heart failure affects 6.2 million Americans. Dr. Yoon is one of the only cardiologists in the area who is board certified in advanced heart failure treatment.

"Dr. Yoon's expertise in heart failure will advance the current heart failure capabilities at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute," says Ike Mmeje, chief operating officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "During his three years here, he has developed significant protocols to guide caring for heart failure patients, which made him a perfect fit to elevate our care in the community we serve."

While Dr. Yoon spent most of his adult life living in New York City, he is originally from Orange County. After earning his medical degree from New York Medical College, Dr. Yoon completed a residency and fellowship at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.

"Ever since I did my first cardiology rotations, I was blown away by how sick patients with advanced heart disease can be," says Dr. Yoon. "I saw firsthand how the smallest adjustments to medications or a patient's lifestyle can have a profound impact on their cardiovascular health. I'm excited to bring that life-changing care to Long Beach."

Dr. Yoon's goals for the future align perfectly with the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute team's dedication to remaining on the forefront of cardiovascular care with innovative techniques. He hopes to increase the level of service for heart failure patients in the community, implement a mechanical circulatory support program, and pave the way for heart transplant procedures.

"Many heart failure patients are very sick," says Dr. Yoon. "I believe one of the unique privileges of being in medicine is to help someone who is really sick to get better and return them home to their families."

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced health care technologies — it is the only hospital in L.A. County with the innovative ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS® surgical systems. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 7 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center