Andrews Federal Credit Union to Host Career Fair

During the fair, applications will be reviewed, and interviews will be conducted for both full and part-time positions. Andrews Federal is a Certified Great Place to Work® company with multiple positions available in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Open positions include but are not limited to Commercial Collector, Security Analyst (Information Technology), Teller, Financial Service Representative, and Assistant Branch Manager.

Andrews Federal offers an environment where employees can flourish professionally and personally. Their benefits package is structured to help employees enjoy a healthy work-life balance. Employees are provided affordable medical, dental, vision, and prescription health plans, 11 paid holidays a year, a 401(K) match, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Andrews Federal is seeking to hire professionals that are passionate about helping people and giving back to their communities. Interested job seekers should attend the Andrews Federal Career Fair on February 27 at the MGM.

"We have a lot to be proud of." said Jim Hayes, President/CEO, Andrews Federal, "I look forward to seeing what our new team members will help us accomplish."

About Andrews Federal Credit Union

Initially founded in 1948, Andrews Federal has grown to serve more than 133,525 members in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and military installations in central Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Learn more at andrewsfcu.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

PRESS CONTACT:

Chelsea Reid, Andrews Federal Credit Union

301-702-5370

creid@andrewsfcu.org

SOURCE Andrews Federal Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.andrewsfcu.org

