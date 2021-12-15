Andrews McMeel to Publish Big Nate Books Based on Upcoming Animated Series from Nickelodeon Animation Studio

"These funny, engaging, and attractive books will enhance the humor and entertainment of the shows, and are designed to be read, shared, and enjoyed long after the original episodes have premiered," said Melville. The Big Nate animated series is set to debut in 2022 and the first book will be released August 25, 2022.

"Big Nate found a home at Andrews McMeel Publishing in 2010, and I'm extremely proud of the dozens of compilations we've produced in the ensuing years," said Big Nate creator Lincoln Peirce. "This new series will invite readers to engage with their favorite Big Nate characters in a new and exciting way. I've seen several finished episodes of the upcoming show, and can say without hesitation that these stories will translate beautifully from the screen to the page. Nickelodeon and AMP are both the very best at what they do, and I'm thrilled that this collaboration is taking place."

"Big Nate has been a fan favorite since his comic strip debut over 30 years ago and the new animated series will combine the elements fans love with an updated look and feel for today's kids. We are thrilled to work with Andrews McMeel to bring the hilarious adventures of Nate and his friends to middle-grade readers through a new series of fun and vibrant graphic novels," said Lourdes Arocho, senior vice president, global games and publishing for ViacomCBS Consumer Products.

Developed using the original storylines and artwork from the Big Nate episodes and featuring full color on every page, the series will consist of six books published twice a year. The paperback editions will retail for $12.99, hardcover editions for libraries will retail for $19.99, and e-book editions will retail for $9.99.

In addition, AMP will publish two original activity books built around the series, featuring engaging puzzles, silly jokes, and awesome creativity ideas inspired by Nate's wild imagination. They will retail at $9.99.

A middle-grade reader favorite, Big Nate has captivated the minds and imaginations of young readers for more than 30 years. The Big Nate comic strip appears in more than 400 newspapers worldwide, and the notorious 6th grader and friends star in dozens of New York Times bestselling books that have sold more than 20 million copies. The new Big Nate series will complement existing comic collections with a distinctive new look, and will retain the humor, voice, and characters in a vibrant new format.

"Big Nate has introduced scores of young readers to the joy and excitement of books," continued Melville. "We are eager to introduce a new generation to his antics and adventures, which will enhance the enjoyment of the animated series and delight both new and established fans of Big Nate."

