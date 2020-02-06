Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Hires April Arias as Public Relations Manager

"Androvett has long been a respected leader in the industry, so to join this incredible team is an honor," said Arias. "I am excited to take on this new challenge and look forward to using what I know to help serve Androvett's many amazing clients."

In her previous work for Dallas's The Power Group and her own consulting firm, Arias Communications, Ms. Arias handled public relations, media relations and social media for clients in the energy, commercial real estate, food and beverage, lifestyle and technology sectors.

Before entering media and public relations, Ms. Arias was an award-winning television journalist. Her work as producer and executive producer for KPRC-TV in Houston earned multiple industry awards, including three Lone Star Emmys and honors from the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press Broadcasters.

A native Houstonian, Ms. Arias has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas A&M University in College Station. She currently serves as immediate past president of the Houston Association of Hispanic Media Professionals.

"As we continue to build and grow our company, it is important to build it with people who have the knowledge and expertise that can benefit our clients," said Mike Androvett, president and CEO of Androvett Legal Media & Marketing. "We are so excited to welcome April to our team. With her background as a former broadcast journalist and her breadth of experience in media and public relations, we believe she will be an incredible asset to our Houston team."

To learn more about Ms. Arias, click here.

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Entering its 25th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas and Houston. For a complete listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Annick

800-559-4534

mark@androvett.com

SOURCE Androvett Legal Media & Marketing

Related Links

https://www.androvett.com

