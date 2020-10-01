Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Honored Among Best PR Firms for Eighth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year straight, Androvett Legal Media & Marketing has earned "Best PR Firm" honors in Houston and Dallas in the annual "Best of 2020" awards compiled by Texas Lawyer magazine.

The firm earned top honors in Houston and was second in Dallas based on nominations from readers of Texas Lawyer, the state's longest-running publication for the legal industry. The complete "Best of 2020" awards was published as part of a special edition of Texas Lawyer in September.

"Communicating about complex and sensitive legal issues touches on some of the most challenging areas in public relations, where smart, precise and effective messaging is critically important," said firm founder Mike Androvett. "We're proud to serve as trusted advisors to legal, professional services and business clients and to have our commitment and hard work recognized with these honors."

Established in 1995 and inducted into the Texas Lawyer Hall of Fame in 2016, Androvett is one of the few full-service agencies in the United States offering specific PR, marketing and digital expertise to lawyers and law firms, as well as professional service firms and others in the business community.

For more information about Androvett Legal Media & Marketing, visit http://www.androvett.com/ .

"It's hard to overstate the value of knowledge and experience when you're talking about strategic communications," said Mark Annick, Androvett Legal Media vice president of news and public relations. "The collective experience of our team allows us to help businesses find their voice, their message, and importantly, their proper audience."

In addition to traditional PR, strategic communications and media relations, the firm offers a full pallet of tools for an evolving digital communications landscape. "With smart integrated marketing, we are able to leverage a business's message and attributes across platforms. We can take a business's message to a broad audience when necessary and at other times target valuable smaller audiences with pinpoint accuracy," said Chief Operating Officer Scott Parks.

"And where years ago, we might have delegated certain work, we're now in a position to keep everything in-house," said Androvett's Vice President of Marketing Zack McKamie. "That means our clients can entrust us to tell their story though all executions, rather than having to go to one firm for a website, another for advertising or social media, and another for a news release."

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 25th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas and Houston.

For a complete listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

