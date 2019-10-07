Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Named No. 1 in Dallas and Houston Legal Markets

DALLAS and HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Readers of Texas Lawyer have selected Androvett Legal Media & Marketing as the top public relations firm in both the Houston and Dallas legal markets.

"Our firm's evolution has mirrored the seismic changes taking place in the Texas legal industry," said firm founder and CEO Mike Androvett. "New competition and changes in the media and communications landscape have created challenges and opportunities for firms of all sizes. I'm proud that we've been able to work alongside our law firm partners to help them navigate and take advantage of these opportunities."

Founded in 1995, Androvett is nationally known for providing full-service marketing, public relations, advertising and digital marketing to lawyers, law firms, professional services firms and others in the business community. The firm has been honored by the Texas Lawyer Texas' Best survey every year since the survey was launched in 2013 and was inducted into the Texas Lawyer Hall of Fame in 2016.

Each year, the editors of Texas Lawyer survey members of the legal community to identify the top companies across a range of businesses that support the legal community. The results are published in the October edition of the magazine and available online at www.texaslawyer.com.

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Androvett has offices in Dallas and Houston. For a complete listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

