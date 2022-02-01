Anduin Unveils "Smart Mail" and "Virtual Lockbox"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anduin, a leading technology company helping accounting firms streamline their work-to-cash cycle and practice management operations with artificial intelligence (AI), today announces the launch of two new solutions built on the company's award-winning Intelligence-Based Billing™ (IBB) platform: Anduin "Smart Mail" and Anduin "Virtual Lockbox."

Anduin Smart Mail is a "one-click mailing" solution that automatically prints, folds and packages, and mails invoices, statements, and other correspondence directly to clients on behalf of firm staff. Smart Mail also automatically validates addresses, tracks delivery, and reports status and trends. Firm administrators and finance leaders can integrate Smart Mail directly into their current deployments of Anduin's IBB platform, enabling them send invoices sent via email with Anduin's "Collections" solution and via paper with "Smart Mail" (or both), which ensures deliverability and attention from clients.

Anduin Virtual Lockbox offers a network of dedicated, secure lockboxes for firms to more easily and quickly receive and process client check payments. With Virtual Lockbox, client check payments can be sent to any one of thirteen secure locations nationwide where checks are automatically scanned, digitized, and deposited each day. Virtual Lockbox is built on Anduin's IBB platform, and when firms use it alongside the Anduin Payments solution their finance teams can automatically reconcile offline check payments and online digital payments (credit card, ACH) in their practice management system through one unified solution suite.

Launched in 2021, Anduin's IBB platform has now been introduced to dozens of Top400-ranked firms, and is delivering measurable improvements to firm financial health (1/11/2022: "2021 Analysis, Testimonials Reveal Anduin Delivers ROI in Less Than 30 Days"). With the addition of the Smart Mail and Virtual Lockbox solutions, Anduin is further advancing its mission to unlock time and money for accounting and other professional services firms.

"We're fanatical about building solutions from the ground-up to solve real problems," says Pat Morrell, CRO of Anduin. "After we launched the IBB platform, customers immediately started asking us to tackle issues related to offline invoice distribution and check reconciliation. This all ties back into a fundamental need firms have to improve and simplify their work-to-cash cycle. Our integrated platform is uniquely positioned to tackle this 'paper-to-digital' divide, and when we saw the pain these intelligent solutions could relieve for our customers, especially when Smart Mail and Virtual Lockbox are used alongside our existing IBB solutions, we went all in to quickly bring them to market."

For more information, visit www.anduin.ai.

About Anduin

Anduin helps leading accounting firms automate and improve time-consuming work-to-cash cycle tasks and practice management processes, resulting in faster cash flow, higher productivity, and delighted clients. With Anduin's Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform, high-value firm executives, partners, and staff are liberated to deliver more value to clients and work at the highest end of their license. Benefits of Anduin to accounting firms: partners can save time, bill faster, and shed administrative headaches; finance leaders can reduce days-in-AR, speed up client payments, and smooth out cash flow; executives can better protect financial health with predictive insights and controls, and improve their firm reputation by offering clients best-in-class experiences.

SOURCE Anduin