Andy Erskine Takes the Reins as Management 2000's New President

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Erskine, the former Vice President of Management 2000, has been promoted to President of the organization. Erskine succeeds Bob Gappa who founded Management 2000 in 1981.

Prior to joining the Management 2000 team in 2011, Erskine worked for several franchise concepts where he gained experience in franchise development, corporate marketing, and managing franchise locations. Additionally, Erskine ran his own startup business where he was further exposed to the ins and outs of management, operations and franchise development.

Management 2000 President Andrew Erskine

Those experiences proved invaluable to Erskine, as his initial role with Management 2000 included working with clients to achieve their business goals, fostering brand development and project management.

"The majority of my experience had been helping people identify and analyze the best strategies to get from where they are today to where they want to be tomorrow," Erskine says.

Now, eight years later, armed with a well-rounded understanding of business, franchising and strategy, Erskine is ready to tackle his new role as President where he will be responsible for Management 2000's strategic growth. Gappa's focus will transition to board memberships and advising C-level executives while serving as a C-level executive for Management 2000.

Erskine has been preparing for his role as President since 2015, when he and Gappa implemented a five-year succession plan. Erskine's succession timeline was moved up after he and Gappa spent time working with clients in Saudi Arabia. "I saw that Andy has the dedication, skills and knowledge to move Management 2000 forward," Gappa says. "Andy is ready to grow Management 2000 for the next 40 years."

Erskine's experience will help influence the direction of Management 2000 and the organization's place in the business development industry, even beyond training and seminars. "We know we can be successful doing what we did for the past 39 years," Erskine says. "But there is even more potential for the future thanks to my and Bob's mutual drive to innovate."

In addition to being a disruptor in the franchising and business development industry as a whole, Erskine also plans to bring a fresh perspective to Management 2000 via internal changes that place a focus on reaching out to a wider range of small- and medium- sized businesses, while continuing to offer franchising expertise to clients.

Erskine will continue to utilize Gappa's knowledge as he works to bring Management 2000 to the forefront of growth strategy consulting services. "I don't know how many people I've met in the eight years that I've been here that said 'I went to Bob's training 20 years ago and I still have his manual in my office,'" Erskine says. "It had such an impact. I want Management 2000 to have the same positive impact on the community moving forward."

Management 2000 is a growth strategy consulting firm established in 1981. Since our founding, we have worked with more than 1,550 companies to grow or improve their businesses. Our clients include startups considering multi-unit retailing and franchising, to mature companies looking to improve systems and processes for future growth, and every kind of company in between. We have also consulted businesses as they plan for the future, working with them to overcome current issues and challenges. We encourage all of our clients to ask themselves one question: how do we stand out and succeed in an increasingly competitive environment? Management 2000 helps each of our clients find the answer.

